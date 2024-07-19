MGM China lauches Shop Macau campaign

The campaign aims to promote Macau brands.

Macau.- MGM China, the Industrial Association of Macau (AIM) and the Bank of China Macau’s (BOC) MGM Macau Premium Product Promotion Program 2024 – Shop Macau Fun Macau! campaign is promoting the online and offline presence of Macau brands.

The campaign, supported by the Economic and Technological Development Bureau (DSEDT) involves the distribution of e-coupons via the BOC Macau App to raise sales and awareness of Macau products, aiming to establish a positive reputation for local brands. It will run from July 20 to August 31, during which MOP25 e-coupons for MinMPlaza will be distributed daily.

Kenneth Feng, president and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said, “As this year marks the joyous celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the Macao SAR, it is our honour to jointly organize this Campaign with AIM and BOC Macau to offer e-coupons in the summer peak season, bringing MOP25 discount for customers who make a single purchase of MOP75 or above at MinMPlaza.

“As the program leverages the trend of e-payments, we aspire to not only attract a wider range of customers especially the younger generation to visit MinMPlaza, also known as the hub of Macau products, but also allow them to appreciate Macau brand, Macau design as well as Made-in-Macau products.”

MGM China created a promotional video for MinMPlaza, which will be shown on over 700 buses and various online platforms such as Xiaohongshu, Douyin, Facebook, and Instagram.

