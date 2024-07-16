MGM China runs responsible gaming course in Macau

The course was aimed at non-gaming industry workers.

Macau.- MGM China, together with the Macao Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM), and the Macao Gaming Industry Employees Home Integrated Services Centre, has organised a responsible gaming ( training course for people outside the industry. The Contributing a Harmonious Community – Responsible Gaming Promotion Ambassador Certificate Training Course aimed to awareness of responsible gaming.

The course was led by Davis Fong, director of the Institute for the Study of Commercial Gaming at the University of Macau, and Pak Kin Pong, director of the Macao Gaming Industry Employees Home Integrated Services Centre. They focused on the significance of responsible gaming policies, local measures for preventing and controlling gambling disorders, and methods for encouraging those affected by gaming problems to seek help.

There were 150 participants, including members and volunteers from the eight major unions under the FAOM, such as the Macao Construction Industry General Union, the Macao Manufacturing Industry General Union, and the Commercial Employees’ General Association of Macau. Each participating union received a “Responsible Gaming Promotion Box,” which included books, gambling disorder assessment tools, informational leaflets and games.

See also: MGM China launches 2024 SME programme