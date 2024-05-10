MGM China hosts Yangzhou delegation

Guests discussed initiatives to promote Macau tourism.

Macau.- MGM China hosted a delegation led by Wang Jinjian, secretary of the CPC Yangzhou Municipal Committee, at MGM COTAI. Discussions explored potential collaborations to promote Macau’s integrated tourism and leisure industry.

Guests included Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO); Cindia Lam, dean of the Institute of Executive and Professional Development of the Macao University of Tourism; and Ben Wong, co-chairperson of the Association of Patriotism Exchange (Macao) and Kenneth Feng, president and executive director of MGM China.

MGM China has been involved in Macao SAR Government’s “Tourism+” integration strategy. Last year, the company facilitated a visit for representatives from the Macau government and tourism industry to Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province. It signed an agreement with local universities and enterprises aimed at boosting tourism talent in Jiangsu and Macau.