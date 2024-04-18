MGM China celebrates Thailand’s Songkran festival

The casino operator hosted a Songkran dinner for 220 Thai guests.

Macau.- MGM China held an event dubbed Amazing Songkran in Macau to promote cultural exchange between China and Thailand. The event at MGM COTAI on April 13 saw ovrr 220 guests from Thailand celebrate Thai New Year.

MGM has been holding such events since 2019. This year’s celebration was attended by Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), and Sam Lei, executive director of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, among others.

The dinner included traditional Thai boat noodles and Sino-Thai fusion dishes. Thai R&B singer Lydia Sarunrat Deane performed and the evening was hosted by Thai actor Matthew Deane.

Frederica Fok, senior vice president of global marketing at MGM, said during a speech at the dinner, “MGM’s invitation to Thai tourists on the celebration of Songkran Festival in Macau is part of our strategic plan to tap into the Thai market and strengthen friendships between Macau and Thailand.

“In June, we are going to join hands with the Macao Government Tourism Office in the upcoming roadshow held in Bangkok and we will also launch a series of promotion activities in Thailand. Please stay tuned and remember to support us!”

