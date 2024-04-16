Macau MICE events generated US$744m in 2023

There were 1,139 MICE events last year.

Macau.- The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has reported that 1,139 Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) held in the city in 2023 contributed non-gaming revenue of MOP6.2bn (US$744m). That’s a threefold increase from 2022.

The per capita expenditures of conference delegates increased from MOP3,781 in 2019 to MOP4,823 in 2023. Comparatively, leisure tourists who visited Macao for non-MICE purposes spent an average of MOP2,525. Macau aims to host 1,500 MICE events this year.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) is running a series of overseas roadshows in Seoul, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur between late April and June as part of a strategy to boost international tourism arrivals. The MGTO has said that the city aims to attract around 2 million visitors from outside of China this year.