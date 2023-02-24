MGM China announces partnership with Robb Report Hong Kong

MGM Macau and MGM Cotai will create events for members of the RR1 club.

Macau.- MGM China has signed a “long-term partnership” with the luxury media brand Robb Report. Under the agreement, Robb Report Hong Kong will host signature events at MGM Macau and MGM Cotai for members of RR1, its “exclusive club for high-net-worth individuals”.

According to MGM, RR1 offers “unparalleled access and a true community of like-minded tastemakers to partake in one-of-a-kind experiences.”

Pansy Ho, co-chairperson and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited, said: “We will be working in close collaboration with Robb Report Hong Kong to deliver unparalleled international events and delicacies, showcasing the rich and diverse tourism experience of Macau. We aim to achieve the transformation of Macau into a well-recognized international destination and expand the foreign tourist markets.”

Tak Man, publisher of Robb Report Hong Kong, added: “We are honoured to be partnering exclusively with MGM to organize RR1’s proprietary events in Macau for global RR1 members. This partnership with MGM will add a new level of unique programming to our offering, and more branded experiences for the Asian market will be unveiled very soon.”

Luke Bahrenburg, president of Robb Report, said: “We’ve found a perfect partner in MGM, who shares our mission to deliver world-class experiences to discerning audiences.”

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has recently revealed that approximately MOP600m (US$74.2m) has been allocated this year to boost inbound tourism. The funds will mainly cover roadshows in China and elsewhere and subsidised promotions, such as a ‘buy-one-get-one free’ offer on selected air tickets.

Earlier this month, Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director at the MGTO, said Macau is considering subsidising package tour travellers from overseas, Hong Kong and Taiwan, at a rate of MOP350 per head for stays of one night or MOP500 per head for two consecutive nights.