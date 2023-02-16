Macau to spend US$74.2m on boosting inbound tourism

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will launch promotions such as a ‘buy-one-get-one free’ on flights.

Macau.- Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has revealed that approximately MOP600m (US$74.2m) has been allocated this year to boost inbound tourism. The funds will mainly cover roadshows in China and elsewhere and subsidised promotions, such as a ‘buy-one-get-one free’ offer on selected air tickets.

According to Fernandes, the government is in discussions with airlines to allocate ticket offers to various routes, but they would all be direct flights to Macau. She made the comments at an event held by the Malaysia-based budget airline AirAsia in Macau on Tuesday.

According to local media, the Civil Aviation Authority of Macau has granted approval for the resumption of weekly scheduled flights between Macau and several Southeast Asian cities, including Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, and Phnom Penh, with services set to commence this month. Flights to Manila, Kota Kinabalu, Chiang Mai, Danang, and Cam Ranh are expected to begin in March.

Earlier this month, Cheng Wai Tong, deputy director at the MGTO, said Macau is considering subsidising package tour travellers from overseas, Hong Kong and Taiwan, at a rate of MOP350 per head for stays of one night or MOP500 per head for two consecutive nights.

Package tours from mainland China to Macau resumed on February 6. Lei Wai Nong, Macau’s secretary for economy and finance, said the move will “give a significant boost” to the city’s tourism.