Meta to work with Malaysia to tackle online scams, including gambling

Meta will cooperate to combat online crimes, Including fraud and gambling.

Malaysia.- The communications and digital ministry says that it will work with Meta Platforms Inc, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the police to address the rising instances of online fraud and illegal gambling as well as issues related to religion, royalty and race.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said losses suffered by Malaysians via Meta platforms (Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) in the first five months of 2023 had reached almost RM330m, 25 per cent more than in all of 2022.

Following a meeting with Meta, MCMC and the police, Fadzil said Meta had committed to working closely with MCMC and the police to curb online crimes.

A week ago, police in Kuala Lumpur arrested 13 foreign nationals, including five women, at two apartment units in Jalan Kuchai Lama for alleged involvement in managing and promoting gambling. Police seized five desktops, five laptops, 14 mobile phones and two routers

