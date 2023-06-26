Malaysia: 13 arrested for alleged illegal online gambling

During the raid, police seized five desktops, five laptops, 14 mobile phones and two routers.

The arrests were made in Kuala Lumpur for alleged promotion of online gambling.

Malaysia.- Police in Kuala Lumpur have arrested 13 foreign nationals, including five women, at two apartment units in Jalan Kuchai Lama for alleged involvement in managing and promoting gambling. Police seized five desktops, five laptops, 14 mobile phones and two routers

Those arrested, aged between 20 to 36 years old, are suspected of lacking valid travel documents. According to Malay Mail, they face charges under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which addresses illegal gambling establishments, and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

A week ago, Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Malaysian home minister, stated that it was the responsibility of the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to disclose the identities of political patrons involved in illegal online gambling syndicates.

Saifuddin urged the police to use data analytics to combat these syndicates. Earlier, he had informed the Dewan Rakyat (parliament) about the involvement of political patrons in supporting online gambling syndicates, providing them protection from legal action in return.

