Megaworld to open Grand Westside Hotel this year

Grand Westside Hotel’s first tower is scheduled to open this year and the second tower in 2024.

The Philippines.- Megaworld Corporation, an affiliate of the Travellers International Hotel Group, has announced that the first tower at Grand Westside Hotel will open before the year’s end. When complete, the integrated resort will have a mix of residential condominiums, hotel accommodation, commercial developments and a casino. The second tower is slated to open next year.

Cleofe Albiso, the managing director of Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, said: “Once it opens, Grand Westside Hotel will become the biggest hotel property in our portfolio and in the entire country to date.”

The project will be built on the site of the former horse racing track in the 31-hectare Westside City in Entertainment City, Parañaque City. The group purchased the land from the Manila Jockey Club for about PHP1.89bn (US$32.92m). According to the company, the development is inspired by ‘Old Manila’ with structural designs reminiscent of the pre-war era.