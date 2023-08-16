MegaPari receives 4 nominations for SBC Awards 2023

The ceremony will take place on September 21st at the SBC Summit Barcelona 2023.

Press release.- MegaPari has been recognized for its outstanding achievements and promising potential in the field of sports betting and casino operations. The ceremony will take place on September 21st at the SBC Summit Barcelona 2023.

MegaPari has received nominations for “Rising Star in Sports Betting” and “Rising Star in Casino,” acknowledging its successful entry into the iGaming market and its commendable performance in a competitive environment.

MegaPari Casino has also been nominated for the prestigious title of “Casino Operator of the Year.” This notable recognition from SBC highlights the casino’s comprehensive product offering, which competes favourably with more established projects in the industry.

MegaPari Partners, the company’s affiliate program, has gained international recognition for the first time by being nominated for the esteemed award of “Best Affiliate Program of the Year.” This nomination underscores the success and effectiveness of MegaPari’s partner program in driving growth and fostering strong relationships with affiliate partners.

MegaPari Partners would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to all partners who have contributed to this achievement. To celebrate these nominations and explore new opportunities in the iGaming industry, MegaPari Partners invites all partners to join them at SBC Summit Barcelona 2023 at the booth AM24.