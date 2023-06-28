Malaysia probes politicians’ role in illegal gambling

Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency is investigating several politicians over allegations of patronage in illegal gambling.

Malaysia.- The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is conducting investigations into several politicians regarding alleged involvement in illegal gambling. The announcement comes after Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, the Malaysian home minister, urged police and the MACC to reveal the identities of political patrons involved in online gambling.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed there are investigations but refrained from disclosing specific details about the politicians under scrutiny. When pressed about the number of politicians involved and their political affiliations, Azam declined to provide further information, citing the sensitivity of the matter.

Speaking to reporters, Saifuddin had said he did not wish to interfere in the commissioner’s assessment but said there was a possibility of politicians receiving kickbacks in the form of political donations from syndicates that he claimed were generating weekly profits of up to RM250m (US$54m).

