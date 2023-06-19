Malaysian minister urges police to name politicians involved in online gambling

The home minister has called for the police and the anti-corruption commission to reveal political patrons involved in illegal online gambling.

Malaysia.- Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Malaysian home minister, has stated that it is the responsibility of the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to disclose the identities of political patrons involved in illegal online gambling syndicates.

Speaking to reporters, he said he does not wish to interfere in their professional assessment but said there was a possibility of political patrons receiving kickbacks in the form of political donations from syndicates which he claimed are generating weekly profits of up to RM250m (US$54m).

Saifuddin urged the police to use data analytics to combat these syndicates. Earlier, he had informed the Dewan Rakyat (parliament) about the involvement of political patrons in supporting online gambling syndicates, providing them protection from legal action in return.

According to Free Malaysia Today, inspector-General of Police Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani confirmed that the police and MACC are jointly investigating the matter, sharing information to facilitate further inquiry.

See also: Malaysia reviews gambling laws