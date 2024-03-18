Malaysia: 8 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Two men and a woman were allegedly playing mahjong.

Malaysia.- Police have arrested eight people on suspicion of participating in illegal gambling in Mukah. The suspects, aged between 43 and 64, were arrested by the district police’s Criminal Investigation Division at approximately 4pm yesterday (March 17).

Of those arrested, two men and a woman were allegedly playing mahjong while five men were observing the game. According to The Borneo Post, they were taken to the Mukah district police headquarters. Police seized RM2,342 in cash, mahjong tiles, a dice, two tables and eight chairs.

The case is being investigated under Section 6(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953, which carries a fine of up to RM5,000, imprisonment for up to six months, or both, upon conviction.

