Telegram to team with Malaysia to combat scams and online gambling

In Malaysia, around 15 million people use Telegram.

Telegram has expressed willingness to collaborate with Malaysian regulators, led by communications minister Fahmi Fadzil, to address scams and online gambling.

Malaysia.- Malaysia’s communications minister, Fahmi Fadzil, revealed yesterday (March 3) that Telegram is willing to collaborate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to tackle scams and online gambling activities proliferating on the platform.

Various issues surrounding the social media platform were addressed in discussions held on Saturday between Fahmi Fadzil and Telegram’s founder and CEO, Pavel Durov. In Malaysia, around 15 million people use Telegram.

Local media reports stated that during the meeting, Fahmi and Durov discussed regulatory challenges and explored technological solutions, including advancements in AI.

Fahmi also invited Durov to visit Malaysia, facilitating ongoing discussions with relevant stakeholders. Durov, in turn, expressed keen interest in expanding Telegram’s operations within the country.

See also: Malaysia: 181 arrested for alleged illegal gambling