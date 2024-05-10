Malaysia: 6 arrested over alleged gambling and scams call centre

Johor police raided a call centre believed to be facilitating online gambling.

Malaysia.- Police have arrested six foreigners in Puteri Harbour, Iskandar Puteri, for suspected involvement in a call centre connected to scams and online gambling. The suspects, four men and two women aged between 24 and 36, were arrested by the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) and Johor police.

According to The Star, the call centre was believed to be operating for only one month, and its primary target was people in other countries. Police seized laptops and mobile phones. The investigation is being carried out under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

