Malaysia: 46 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

During the raid, police seized cash amounting to RM6,935 and 102 pieces of papers containing gambling bets.

Police carried out raids on 46 premises in Johor.

Malaysia.- Police in Johor have arrested 46 people aged between 18 and 64 for allegedly being involved in illegal gambling. Police conducted raids on 46 premises on Wednesday (April 17).

According to state police chief Comm M. Kumar, seven women, one of them an Indonesian national, were among those arrested. Police seized 22 printers, 42 mobile phones, 102 gambling betting papers and cash worth RM6,935. Kumar said all suspects would be remanded in custody to assist investigations under the Open Gambling Act 1953. Police cut off the electricity and cancelled the business licences of the premises involved.

Earlier this week, police in the Seberang Prai Utara (SPU) district arrested 39 people for allegedly illegal lottery gambling and 16 people for online gambling.