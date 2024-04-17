Malaysia: 55 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Police in Seberang Prai Utara made arrests for illegal lottery gambling and online gambling.

Malaysia.- Police in the Seberang Prai Utara (SPU) district have arrested 39 people for allegedly illegal lottery gambling and 16 people for online gambling. District police chief assistant commissioner Mohd Asri Shafie told The New Straits Times that it was impossible to eliminate gambling completely but that the police were continuously monitoring activities and making arrests.

Last year, 470 people were arrested for illegal lottery gambling and online gambling. A week ago, four people were arrested after a fight at Genting Club. According to authorities, the fight involved 10 men, aged between 23 and 50. Most escaped after the arrival of the police.

