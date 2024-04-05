Malaysia: 4 arrested for promoting online gambling
Four people are accused of distributing business cards promoting online gambling and illegal loans.
Malaysia.- Police in Perak have arrested a married couple and two accomplices for allegedly distributing business cards promoting online gambling and illegal loans at a Ramadan bazaar. The case came after a viral video showed a man distributing the cards being confronted by traders.
See also: Malaysia: 84 IT workers arrested for allegedly building online gambling platforms
In this article:illegal gambling