Macau’s top court rules on junket debts

Macau.- Macau’s Court of Final Appeal has today (Monday) announced its sentences in nine cases concerning debt claims involving junket operators based at casinos. In all the cases, it’s found casino operators to be jointly liable for the refund of deposits of chips lodged with the junket operators.

The collegial panel held that the gaming concessionaire must be “jointly and severally liable to the third party for the debts incurred by the gaming licensee in relation to the activities carried out by its gaming promoters in its entertainment venues.”

Eight of the nine cases related to Wynn Resorts and Dore, while one related to MGM China and Suncity. The plaintiffs were all members of the junket operators’ VIP rooms. The amount claimed ranges between HKD1m (US$127,000) to HKD6m.

A November ruling by Macau’s Court of Final Appeal had already held Wynn Macau Ltd to be a party liable to refund a HKD6m deposit lodged with Dore Entertainment.