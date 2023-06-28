Macau’s five-star hotel occupancy rate hit 85.1% in May

The figure was up 49.8 per cent in year-on-year terms but still short of the 92.4 per cent occupancy seen in May 2019.

Macau.- The Macau Hotel Association has released the figures for hotel occupancy rates for May. The average daily rate for a five-star hotel room reached 85.1 per cent. That’s a rise of 49.8 per cent year-on-year but short of the 92.4 per cent in May 2019 pre-pandemic. The average room tariff was MOP1,482.4 (US$183.8), an increase from previous months.

For Macau’s three-to-five-star hotels as a whole, the average room tariff in May reached MOP1,317.1, a 69.8 per cent increase compared to last year. This figure represents 96 per cent of the average rate recorded in May 2019.

The occupancy rate for the three-to-five-star category was 84.8 per cent. This represents a 47.8 per cent year-on-year growth, although it is still lower than the 91.7 per cent occupancy rate observed in May 2019.

Over the first five months of 2023, the average room rate for three-to five-star hotels in Macau was MOP1,235.3, a 49.5 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. The average occupancy rate was 80.6 per cent across all hotel categories.

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) reported that 2,213,807 visitors arrived in Macau in May. That’s an increase of 268.5 per cent when compared to last year but down 2.6 per cent on month-on-month terms. May’s figure represented 65 per cent of the tourist arrivals recorded in May 2019, prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Among the visitors, 1,474,304 came from mainland China, a year-on-year increase of 173.8 per cent. This group constituted two-thirds of the total tourist arrivals, demonstrating the continued importance of mainland China as a key source market for Macau’s tourism sector. International tourist arrivals accounted for 4.78 per cent of visitors.