Macau visitor numbers fall slightly in November

Macau.- The Statistics and Census Service has reported that 2.5 million people visited Macau in November. That’s a 605 per cent rise year-on-year but down 6.3 per cent compared to October.

There was a 697 per cent rise in same-day visitors (1.4 million) and a 525 per cent rise in overnight visitors (1.2 million). The average length of stay fell by 0.7 days year-on-year to 1.2 days. Visitors from mainland China were up by 452.9 per cent at 1.7 million.

From January to November, the number of visitors reached 25.27 million. The figure is about 69.6 per cent of the comparable 2019 level.

