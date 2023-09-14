Macau visitor arrivals top 17.6m in first 8 months of 2023

Casino GGR for the first eight months of the year was MOP114.01bn (US$14.16bn).

Secretary for economy and finance Lei Wai Nong said he hoped Macau can keep up the momentum.

Macau.- Secretary for economy and finance Lei Wai Nong has reported that Macau recorded 17.6 million visitor arrivals during the first eight months of the year. Addressing reporters, Lei expressed hope that Macau can maintain visitor arrival momentum for the remainder of the year but refrained from providing an update on the government’s forecast for full-year casino gross gaming revenue (GGR).

He said: “There are still several months left, and the overall gaming revenue for the year is not being assessed at the moment.”

Earlier this week, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), said she expected to see a daily influx of 80,000 to 90,000 visitors during this year’s October Golden Week Holiday, from September 29 to October 6 inclusive.

In August, Ho Iat Seng, Macau’s chief executive, forecast that the city’s gaming revenue for 2023 could reach MOP180bn (US$22.3bn). Casino GGR for the first eight months of the year was MOP114.01bn (US$14.16bn).