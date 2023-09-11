Macau expects 80,000 to 90,000 daily visitors during October Golden Week

The October Golden Week will take place from September 29 to October 6.

Macau.- Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, the director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), expects to see a daily influx of 80,000 to 90,000 visitors during this year’s October Golden Week Holiday, from September 29 to October 6 inclusive.

She noted that the peak of visitor arrivals in Macau in previous years occurred during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. However, she said that this year surpassing figures from August will be challenging.

August witnessed a daily average of over 100,000 visitors to Macau, with hotel occupancy rates exceeding 90 per cent. However, as the summer holiday period ended in mainland China and other feeder markets, the daily average visitor dipped to 60,000 – 70,000 in September. In 2022, some 182,000 visitors arrived during the October Golden Week.

De Senna Fernandes highlighted that the bureau was aiming to attract tourists from international markets through incentives and subsidies while discontinuing discount schemes for mainland Chinese visitors as Macau aims to diversify its tourist base and reduce dependence on a single market.

