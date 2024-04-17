Macau VIP baccarat revenue up 67.9% in Q1

Macau’s VIP baccarat revenue reached MOP14.38bn in the first quarter of the year.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that VIP baccarat gaming revenue was MOP14.38bn (US$1.78bn) in the first quarter of the year. The figure accounted for 25.1 per cent of gross gaming revenue of MOP57.33bn (US$7.11bn). Revenue from the VIP segment increased by 13.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 67.9 per cent from the same period last year.

Revenue from mass-market baccarat was almost MOP34.59bn, up 3.1 per cent in quarter-on-quarter term and 68.7 per cent from a year earlier. The figure represented 60.3 per cent of all GGR and about 115.7 per cent of the first-quarter mass baccarat in 2019.

Slot machine revenue was nearly MOP3.2bn (US$399m), representing 5.6 per cent of the market. The figure was up 8.4 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 31.5 per cent from a year ago. Aggregate revenue from the overall mass market, including slot machines, was slightly under MOP42.95bn, representing 74.9 per cent of Macau’s casino GGR in Q1.

Macau’s GGR for March was MOP19.50bn (US$2.42bn), an increase of 5.5 per cent month-on-month and 53.1 per cent when compared to March 2023. Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first three months of 2024 was MOP$57.3bn (US$7.11bn), up 65.5 per cent year-on-year and implying a full-year run rate of around MOP$229.2bn (US$28.4bn).