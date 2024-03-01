Macau GGR up 79.1% in February

Macau’s GGR for the first two months of 2024 was MOP37.82bn.

February’s GGR was MOP18.49bn (US$2.29bn).

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau has reported that Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) for February was MOP18.49bn (US$2.29bn). That’s a drop of 4.4 per cent month-on-month but up 79.1 per cent when compared to last February.

February’s GGR was below the forecast of some analysts who had expected a higher GGR during the Chinese New Year holiday period, which ran from February 10 to 17 inclusive. Cumulatively, Macau’s GGR for the first two months of 2024 was MOP37.82bn, up 72.7 per cent from the prior-year period.

See also: Macau GDP to grow 10.3% in 2024, government says