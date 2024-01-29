Macau to add 3,105 new hotel rooms in 2024

Seven hotels are under construction in Macau and seven more are in the planning phase.

Macau.- According to Macau’s Land and Urban Construction Bureau, seven new hotels were being built as of the fourth quarter of 2023, with the potential to add 3,105 rooms. Additionally, seven new hotels were in the planning phase with an expected 851 rooms.

In 2023, seven new hotels were completed, adding 1,792 rooms. Five were located on the Macau peninsula, one on the Cotai reclamation area and one in Taipa. The additional 1,792 hotel rooms cover 156,747 square meters, with 1,096 light motor vehicle parking spaces and 474 motorcycle parking spaces.

Macau currently has 149 hotels, providing 48,405 rooms, according to official statistics.

In December, the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) reported that Macau’s five-star hotels had an average occupancy rate of 91.2 per cent. The average five-star room rate was MOP1,773.2 (US$220.19), up 29.3 per cent when compared to MOP1,371.3 in January 2023.

For the full year 2023, the five-star occupancy was 85.8 per cent, and the average nightly rate was MOP1,509.9. For full year 2019, the five-star occupancy was 92.3 per cent, and the average nightly rate was MOP1,644.0. In the four-star hotel category, December 2023 occupancy was 86.5 per cent, up from 70.1 per cent in January 2023.