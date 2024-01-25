Macau 5-star hotel occupancy rate reaches 91.2% in December

The average occupancy rate of guest rooms in 2023 reached 85.8 per cent.

Occupancy rates reached 91.2 per cent for five-star hotels and 86.5 per cent for four-star hotels in December 2023.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that Macau’s five-star hotels had an average rate of 91.2 per cent in December. The average five-star room rate was MOP1,773.2 (US$220.19), up 29.3 per cent when compared to MOP1,371.3 in January 2023.

For the full year 2023, the five-star occupancy was 85.8 per cent, and the average nightly rate was MOP1,509.9. For full year 2019, the five-star occupancy was 92.3 per cent, and the average nightly rate was MOP1,644.0.

In the four-star hotel category, December 2023 occupancy was 86.5 per cent, up from 70.1 per cent in January 2023.

According to MGTO, in November 2023, Macau had 27,800 operational five-star rooms, a 23 per cent increase compared to January 2023. In December 2019, Macau had 24,600 five-star rooms. The four-star room inventory as of November was 9,100, 19.7 per cent more than in January. The average nightly rate for a four-star room in December rose to MOP998.9, a 23.9 per cent increase from January.

For the full year of 2023, four-star hotel occupancy stood at 80.7 per cent, with an average room price of MOP955.7.

Macau registered 28.2m visitor arrivals in 2023, with a daily average of circa 77,000 tourists. This figure was up 394.9 per cent year-on-year and was equivalent to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic 2019 levels. Overnight visitors (14,227,229) and same-day visitors (13,985,774) experienced year-on-year increases of 472.7 per cent and 334.8 per cent, respectively.