Macau steps up Covid-19 testing for casino staff

Macau casino staff must take Covid-19 tests every two days instead of four.

Macau.- The Macau government today (Tuesday) announced that it would reduce the interval between mandatory Covid-19 nucleic acid tests and rapid antigen tests for frontline casino staff from every four days to every two. The measure applies to table dealers, security guards and cleaners.

Workers must report test results to authorities for them to appear on their personal electronic health codes. Visitors from areas of mainland China considered “high risk” for the spread of Covid-19 must still complete a five-day hotel quarantine on arrival followed by a three-day quarantine at home or another hotel.

Authorities previously ordered everyone living in Macau to take a rapid antigen test (RAT) every three days from November 30 to December 2.