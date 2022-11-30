Macau orders Covid-19 testing for all residents

Residents must take rapid antigen tests themselves and upload their results online.

Macau.- Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has ordered everyone living in Macau to take a rapid antigen test (RAT) every three days starting today. It seeks to detect any unidentified Covid-19 cases as a precaution.

In recent days, the city has recorded several positive Covid-19 cases identified as close contacts of a taxi driver, whose infection had been confirmed on Monday (November 28). Earlier this week, authorities ordered table game dealers, security and cleaners to undergo nucleic acid testing and a rapid antigen test every four days.

Up until and including December 7, all people crossing between Macau and Zhuhai must carry a negative nucleic acid test certificate issued in the previous 24 hours. The requirement had been due to expire today.

In October, Liang Wannian, a senior official of the National Health Commission’s Covid-19 response team, suggested that China’s zero Covid-19 policy could continue beyond the first quarter of next year.

Ho Iat Seng, Macau’s chief executive, said during his government policy speech at the Legislative Assembly that the territory would continue to follow China’s lead. He said that overseas visitors would be welcome to the city, but that authorities must maintain the dynamic zero-Covid policy. He added that he hoped the situation would improve next year.