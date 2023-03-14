Macau: special visa system for Hengqin could boost tourism

The president of the Macau Travel Industry Council believes a visa system for combined visits could increase the average length of stay.

Macau.- Andy Wu Keng Kuong, president of the Macau Travel Industry Council, has suggested that a special visa system that permits entry to Macau and mainland China’s Hengqin Island in a single visit could increase the average length of stay of overseas visitors.

Currently, Macau and mainland China have different visa policies and procedures for overseas visitors, but Wu Keng Kuong noted that Macau and Hengqin have complementary tourism products. He believes these should be capitalised on as Macau’s six casino operators explore non-gaming developments (operators made investment commitments as part of their new 10-year concessions).

Wu Keng Kuong said the dual-centre approach of Macau (specialising in gaming resorts) and Hengqin (developing themed non-gaming attractions and convention facilities) is likely to attract tourists from Japan and South Korea. The Macau government is reportedly in talks with mainland China on a possible visa collaboration.

A week ago, Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman of Melco Resorts and Entertainment, suggested that Macau should explore collaboration with Hengqin island to host events that could boost tourism. He said the easing of visa issuance for event-goers and a convenient cross-border arrangement could make Macau and Hengqin a tourism hotspot.