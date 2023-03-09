Melco Resorts CEO proposes joint Macau-Hengqin events to boost tourism

Lawrence Ho Yau Lung says Macau needs more “globally influential” sports, meetings and exhibitions.

Macau.- Lawrence Ho Yau Lung, chairman of Melco Resorts and Entertainment, has suggested that Macau should explore collaboration with Hengqin island to host events that could boost tourism. He believes Macau needs more “globally influential” sports events, meetings and exhibitions, and that some could be in collaboration with the island, promoting a two-centre destination.

He added that the easing of visa issuance for event-goers and a convenient cross-border arrangement could make Macau and Hengqin a tourism hotspot. The comments were published by the Chinese-language Macau Daily on Thursday.

In recent years, commentators and investors have urged greater cooperation between Macau and Hengqin in MICE tourism, but visa-related restrictions for mainland consumers preventing travel between them more than once in a single trip are seen as a barrier.

In 2020, Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng confirmed plans to invest MOP400bn in expanding into the neighbouring Chinese island, and several Macau casino operators have pledged to develop a non-gaming industry in Hengqin.

Back in 2017, Lui Yaodong, vice chairman of Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group, mentioned the idea of promoting “borderless” tourism between Macau and Hengqin at the casino industry trade show Global Gaming Expo (G2E) Asia.