Macau sees over 71,000 visitors on second day of Chinese New Year

It’s the highest tally in three years.

Macau.- Authorities have reported that Macau received 71,672 tourists on the second day of the Chinese New Year holiday period. Monday’s (January 23) tally represents 40.8 per cent of what was recorded on the second day of the Chinese New Year of pre-pandemic 2019 (175,453) but is the highest tally since January 23, 2020.

Visitor numbers on Sunday, the first day of the Chinese New Year, were 50,090. The tourism department expects that today, the third day of the Chinese New Year, will see a further increase in entries as more tourists come to the city, mainly from mainland China and Hong Kong)

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes said last week that most hotels in Macau were fully booked for the holiday period. The tourism bureau had said it expects 40,000 to 50,000 daily arrivals during the Chinese New Year holiday, which ends on Sunday, February 5.