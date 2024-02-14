Macau records 502,324 tourists in first three days of Chinese New Year

The daily average is 167,000 visitors.

Macau.- According to reports from the Macau Government Tourist Office (MGTO), Macau has seen a daily average of 167,441 tourists for the first three days of Chinese New Year. It’s the second-highest tally on record. This figure is an increase of 226 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Between February 10 and 12, Macau received 502,324 tourists, with over 364,700 arriving from mainland China and 103,000 from Hong Kong. The tally has reached over half of the expected 960,000 tourists for the holiday. On Monday alone, the city recorded a daily tally of 217,541, slightly lower than the historic high observed in February 2019. Hotel occupancy rates reached 90 per cent for the first three days of the holiday period.