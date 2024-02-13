Macau records 217,448 tourist arrivals on third day of Chinese New Year

It was the highest single-day visitation tally in five years.

Macau.- Authorities have reported that Macau received 217,448 tourists on the third day of the Chinese New Year holiday period. That’s the highest single-day visitation tally in five years and represents 96 per cent of the record tally reported in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

The third day of the Chinese New Year usually sees the highest number of tourists entering the city. On Sunday, the second day, the city received 163,382 tourists, and on Saturday 121,334.

The Macau Government Tourist Office (MGTO) director, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, has said she expects Macau to receive over 960,000 visitors during the holiday period. That translates to an average of 120,000 daily visitor arrivals. Fernandes, however, has recently reported that visitor statistics for this year’s CNY Golden week are exceeding expectations.

The MGTO has set a target of welcoming 33 million visitors in 2024, up from 28.2 million in 2023, but lower than the record-breaking 2019 when the city registered 39.4 million visitors.