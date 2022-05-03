Macau receives 92,400 arrivals in first three days of Labour Day break

The city received 41,544 visitors on the first day, but numbers have since fallen.

Macau.- The long-awaited Labour Day break is not proving to be as successful as Macau would have liked. The Public Security Police Force has reported 92,400 visitor arrivals over the first three days of the national holiday period.

The first day, April 30, saw 41,544 visitors arrive – below first-day arrivals in 2021. Subsequent daily totals shrunk to 25,900 and 25,000 on May 1 and May 2 respectively. The figures so however surpass the Macao Government Tourism Office’s expectations for now. Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes had said she expected the city would receive a daily tally of more than 25,000 visitor arrivals.

China’s State Council has designated April 30 to May 4 as this year’s Labour Day break, a period which usually sees strong market demand in Macau. Last year 165,500 tourists came to Macau during the holiday period. The first day was the peak, with 44,000 arrivals.

Macau’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre has recently extended the validity of pre-arrival Covid-19 tests to 72 hours from 48 hours for inbound travellers from Guangdong.

Macau evaluates reopening borders to tourists from certain countries

As previously reported by Focus Gaming News, the government of Macau is evaluating a plan to allow selected non-residents to enter the city. Elsie Ao Ieong, Macau’s secretary for social affairs and culture, has told local media reports that authorities are considering countries that have a close connection with Macau.

Ao Ieong said selected countries may be those where Macau residents have family members, are studying abroad, and where a large number of Macau professionals are required. She said Macau hoped to open soon to arrivals from Portugal, in particular.