Macau received 491,968 visitors during Labour Day holiday

133,911 people arrived in Macau on Sunday (April 30), the highest daily total since early 2020.

Macau.- Preliminary data released by Macau’s Public Security Police show the number of tourist arrivals during China’s Labour Day period (April 29 to May 3) reached 491,968. That’s a daily average of just below 98,400. The police did not provide a year-on-year comparison, but the number of arrivals on Sunday April 30 (133,911) was the highest daily total since early 2020 before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost 62 per cent of tourists, approximately 303,000, entered Macau through border checkpoints solely serving mainland China. Analysts at Credit Suisse predicted daily gross gaming revenue (GGR) of up to MOP750m (US$92.8m) for the holiday period.

The rise comes after Macau ended travel restrictions related to the Covid-19 pandemic in January, dropping testing requirements for travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. L. During Easter week, Macau received 480,000 visitors.

Macau has reported that GGR for April was up 15.6 per cent month-on-month from MOP12.73bn to MOP14.72bn (US$1.83bn). The figure was up 449.9 per cent when compared to last year and made April the best month since January 2020. Accumulated GGR for the first four months of the year reached MOP46.36bn (US$5.75bn), a 141.4 per cent yearly increase.