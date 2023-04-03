Macau GGR up 247%

Accumulated GGR for the first three months of the year has reached MOP34.64bn (US$4.29bn).

Macau’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached MOP12.73bn (US$1.57bn) in March.

Macau.- The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) has reported that Macau’s gaming industry generated MOP12.73bn (US$1.57bn) in gross gaming revenue (GGR) in March. This was a 247 per cent year-on-year increase, but the figure is still down 50 per cent when compared to 2019.

Macau’s strong recovery in the first quarter of 2023 is due to a return of visitors after the lifting of pandemic measures. Q1 – the first quarter that Macau’s six concessionaires have been operating under their new 10-year licences – was Macau’s first post-pandemic quarter under its new mass-market strategy, with junket revenue expected to contribute a minor amount.

The DICJ is expected to release the quarterly breakdown, including VIP play numbers, by mid-April. The accumulated GGR for the first three months of the year has already reached MOP34.64bn (US$4.29bn), a 95 per cent yearly increase but down 54.5 per cent when compared to the same period in 2019.

According to Moody’s. Macau’s GGR should reach 45 per cent of 2019 levels this year: roughly MOP131.6bn (US$16.31bn).

