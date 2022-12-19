Macau lifts all quarantine requirements for arrivals from mainland China

Those arriving from Covid-19 risk areas no longer need to quarantine.

Macau.- From today, (December 19), those arriving from Covid-19 risk areas in mainland China no longer need to undergo quarantine in Macau. The city’s Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, said travellers are only required to show a negative nucleic acid (NAT) test conducted within the last 72 hours. The measure applies to those with and without Macau ID.

the text requirement is similar for those arriving from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Taiwan or anywhere else. Last week, it was announced that such arrivals would no longer need to quarantine at a hotel. Instead, the mandatory five-day isolation period can be completed at home.

Visitors must have a negative Covid-19 nucleic acid test (NAT) certificate issued in the past 48 hours. Travellers must also have a NAT upon arrival. After that, they are free to leave the port of landing. Their Macau health code will be red until they complete the quarantine at home.

Macau launches new subsidy scheme to attract Chinese tourists

Macau plans to launch a new subsidy scheme for local travel agencies in a bid to boost the tourism and gaming sectors, which remain heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative aims to attract more mainland tourists and promote longer stays.

The scheme, to be run by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) next year, will offer up to MOP250 (US$31) per night per tourist for tour groups that comprise at least 10 people. Tour groups must come from the provinces of Guangdong, Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Fujian and the city of Shanghai, with the whole group departing from the same place.

The tourism office said that each tour group must be met by a local travel agency in Macau, which will arrange the itinerary, and must stay in a licensed hotel. For eligible tourists from neighbouring Guangdong Province, the subsidy will be MOP150 per person for the first night and MOP300 per person for longer stays.

For other departure points, a subsidy of MOP250 per person is available for the first night, up to a maximum of MOP400 per person for stays of two nights or more. Applications are being accepted from licensed travel agents. The maximum subsidy for each group depends on the number of people, the departure location and the number of nights in Macau.