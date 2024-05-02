Macau received 121,750 visitors on first day of Labour Day holiday

The Henqgin Port saw 20,000 entries.

Macau.- The Public Security Police has reported that 121,750 visitors arrived in Macau on the first day of the Labour Day Golden Week, which will run until Sunday (May 5). The Border Gate reported 20,000 entering through the Henqgin Port.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has previously estimated that the daily number of visitors during the holiday would be around 130,000. Morgan Stanley Asia has predicted that the holiday will generate daily gross gaming revenue (GGR) of between MOP800m (US$99.1m) and MOP850m. This would be 73 to 77 per cent of the 2019 level and 5 to 10 per cent below this year’s Chinese New Year between February 10 and 17.

Last year, the city received 491,968 visitors during the Labour Day holiday, a daily average of 98,400. Year-to-date numbers are tracking much higher this year, with nearly 9 million visitor arrivals recorded in the first quarter, 85 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.