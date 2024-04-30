Macau expects 680,000 daily border crossings during Labour Day holiday

Booking rates at hotels have already reached 60-70 per cent.

Macau.- An average of 680,000 border crossings per day is expected during the Labour Day holiday, which begins tomorrow (Wednesday, May 1) and ends on Sunday, May 5. Lei Tak Fai, head of the Public Relations Division of the Public Security Police Force (CPSP) has forecast that peak days will exceed 700,000 crossings, with the Border Gate checkpoint expected to see the highest traffic.

Lam Tong Hou, head of the Public Relations Division of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), has anticipated a daily visitor influx of 130,000 during the holiday period, surpassing the Qingming festival and Easter holiday. Hotel booking rates have already reached 60-70 per cent and are expected to rise beyond 80-90 per cent.

Last year, the city received 491,968 visitors during the holiday period; a daily average of 98,400. However, numbers are tracking much higher this year, with nearly 9 million visitor arrivals recorded in the first quarter of 2024, representing 85 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Morgan Stanley Asia predicted that this year’s Labour Day holiday season will generate daily gross gaming revenue (GGR) of between MOP800m (US$99.1m) and MOP850m. This would be 73 to 77 per cent of the 2019 level and 5 to 10 per cent below this year’s Chinese New Year between February 10 and 17.