Macau hotel occupancy rate reaches 95.2% during Chinese New Year

The occupancy rate peaked on the fourth day of the holiday period.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has reported that the city’s average hotel occupancy rate peaked at 95.2 per cent during the Chinese New Year golden week, from February 10 to 17. On February 13, the fourth day of the holiday period, the rate reached its highest point at 98 per cent, following Macau’s second-highest single-day visitation record of 217,448 visitors the day before.

The MGTO reported that the average room rate was up 23.4 per cent year-on-year at MOP1,922 (US$240).

There were 1,357,064 visitor arrivals over the eight days, translating to a daily average of 169,631. The figure exceeded forecasts by tourism authorities. The daily average visitation from mainland China surpassed pre-pandemic levels, reaching 129,000. Tourists numbers from Hong Kong reached 98 per cent with an average daily count of 32,000. Visitors from outside Greater China reached 79 per cent of pre-pandemic levels with a daily average of 6,600.