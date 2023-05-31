Macau ranks 4th in WTTC’s top 10 cities for traveller spend

Macau outpaced Singapore with a total visitor spend of US$15.58bn.

Macau.- The city of Macau came fourth on the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) list of 10 cities where travellers spent the most in 2022. Its visitor spend was US$15.58bn.

Dubai claimed the top spot with visitor expenditure of US$29.42bn. Doha and London followed, with respective spends of US$16.79bn and US$16.07bn. Amsterdam was fifth with a visitor spend of US$13.59bn. Istanbul and Barcelona followed at US$13.13bn and US$12.73bn while New York, Singapore and Paris completed the top 10.

Mainland China accounted for nearly 65.4 per cent of visitor arrivals in Macau during the first quarter of 2023 with 3.24 million tourists. In April, 2.29 million visitors arrived in Macau, with 1.39 million from China. In the first 10 days of May, the city received more than 690,000 arrivals, of which nearly 70 per cent – more than 480,000 arrivals – were from the Chinese mainland.

