No end in sight for China’s zero-Covid policy

China.- Liang Wannian, a senior official of the National Health Commission’s Covid-19 response team, has suggested in an interview with the state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) that China’a zero Covid-19 policy could continue beyond the first quarter of next year.

In the interview, Liang admitted that authorities could not commit to a definite timetable for any policy changes. He added that moving forward with any easing of restrictions would require an increase in the vaccination rate, especially among the elderly.

So far, mainland China is the only place with a basic quarantine-free travel arrangement with Macau. The Macau government has repeatedly said that its Covid-19 prevention policies are in line with those of mainland China.

Due to the increase in Covid-19 cases in the mainland, the stock prices of Macau’s six casino operators have fallen in recent days. Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings has predicted that gross gaming revenue (GGR) will reach only 70 per cent of 2019 levels in two years’ time.