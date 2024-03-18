Macau Jockey Club rejects horse owners’ compensation demands

The MJC has offered a transport subsidy to relocate horses to mainland China or overseas.

Macau.- The Macau Jockey Club (MJC) has rejected horse owners’s demands for compensation over the closure of its operations, stating that it is under financial pressure and cannot fulfil the requests. It will only offer subsidies for the transportation of horses to mainland China or overseas, capped at HK$30,000 (US$3,800) and HK$200,000 (US$25,600) respectively.

The website Racing King has reported that New Zealand has been added to the list of countries covered by the subsidy, along with Malaysia and the US. The club clarified that horses remaining on MJC grounds after the club closes on April 1 will be looked after, but owners will be charged a monthly fee of MOP8,000.

In a response on February 21, the MJC said owners should have conducted risk assessments before purchasing new animals, arguing that its financial position was a clear indication that it could close at any time.