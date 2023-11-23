Macau Jockey Club considers cutting races

The MJC has dropped plans for a 30 per cent reduction in horse betting prize money.

The move follows protests from employees over a decision to cut prize money.

Macau.- The Macau Jockey Club (MJC) is reportedly contemplating a reduction in horse races after reversing a move to cut prize money. A proposed 30 per cent reduction in prize money, intended to commence last Saturday, prompted protests from trainers and jockeys, whose income is linked to race outcomes.

According to Asia Gaming Brief, MJC’s accumulated losses in 2022 were MOP2.1bn (US$260.2m). Horse racing revenues fell from MOP47m in 2021 to MOP39m (US$4.8m). Gross revenue in the first nine months of the current year was MOP32m (US$4m), up 14 per cent from the same period in 2022 but only 43 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

In September, the MJC announced that the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) had approved its proposal for the 2023/24 horse racing season. There had been uncertainty after it was announced that the Singapore Turf Club would close by March 2027.