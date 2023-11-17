Macau Jockey Club cuts horse betting prizes

The MJC has announced a 30 per cent reduction in horse betting prize money.

Macau.- The Macau Jockey Club has announced a 30 per cent reduction in horse betting prize money from Saturday (November 18). The announcement conveyed through a letter addressed to club members and horse owners has been reported by the public broadcaster TDM Canal Macau.

The letter cites the club’s below-expectation betting turnover as the reason behind the adjustment. MJC finances have been declining since 2005. In June, it reported accumulated losses of MOP2.1bn (US$261.4m) for the year 2022.

Challenges were exacerbated by the pandemic. Gross revenue in the first nine months of the current year was MOP32m (US$4m), up 14 per cent from the same period in 2022 but only 43 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

In September, the MJC announced that the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) had approved its proposal for the 2023/24 horse racing season. There had been uncertainty after it was announced that the Singapore Turf Club would close by March 2027.