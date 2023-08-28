Macau Jockey Club submits proposal for 2023/24 racing season

The Macau Jockey Club’s proposal awaits DICJ approval.

Macau.- The Macau Jockey Club (MJC) has submitted a proposal for the forthcoming 2023/24 racing season to the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ). The racing operator is now waiting for regulatory approval for the proposed calendar, which would run from late September to August 2024.

This year’s submission comes amid rumours of a possible end of horseracing in Macau. An article in Sing Tao Daily reported that the MJC had notified trainers about an incoming import prohibition expected to take effect this month. It reported speculations about the MJC ceasing its horse racing operations, but the company has refrained from commenting on these reports.

Racing meetings have been reduced to one per week and the horse population in Macau has reportedly fallen to 220. According to Macau Business, the DICJ has refrained from commenting on the reports. The gaming watchdog reaffirmed its commitment to executing regulatory responsibilities in line with gaming laws and the concession contract’s stipulations.

The MJC secured a 24-year extension to its concession licence in 2018. This extension carried pledges to invest in infrastructure enhancements and diversification initiatives, including the development of commercial spaces, hotels, theme parks, and more. The MJC has plans to increase its annual race count to over 1,200 by 2042.