Macau IRs maintain lead in Forbes’ 2024 Star Awards

All six Macau casino operators were recognised by Forbes Travel Guide.

Macau.- Forbes Travel Guide has awarded 61 five-star awards to Macau venues in the 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards. That compares to 63 in 2022, but Macau remains the city with the most five-star awards.

The five-star awards went to 22 hotels, 16 spas and 23 restaurants. The top-rated hotels include the Galaxy Hotel, Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, The Karl Lagerfeld, Londoner Hotel and Londoner Court. Within Galaxy Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, Hotel Okura Macau, and Ritz-Carlton Macau are also five-star rated.

Melco’s integrated resorts, City of Dreams, Altira, and Studio City, earned a total of 12 five-star awards for hotels, spas and restaurants. Wynn obtained 15 five-star awards, SJM Holdings nine (Grand Lisboa Palace Macau, The Karl Lagerfeld Hotel, the Grand Lisboa Hotel, three spas and three restaurants) and MGM China Holdings seven (MGM Macau and MGM Cotai properties, three hotels, two restaurants and two spas).

The Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Grand Suites at the Four Seasons Hotel Macao, both part of the Sands China portfolio, were also awarded five stars, along with the spa and Zi Yat Heen restaurant. The Mandarin Oriental, Macau received two five-star awards for its hotel and spa. Its Vida Rica restaurant got a four-star rating.