Macau IRs receive over 60 five-star Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards 2023

All six Macau casino operators were recognised by Forbes Travel Guide for their amenities, restaurant services, spas and more.

Macau.- The 2023 Forbes Travel Guide Star Awards have recognised the properties and services of all six gaming and resort operators in Macau. The awards are a global rating for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas and ocean cruises, with five stars being the highest award.

Grand Lisboa Palace, SJM’s newest integrated resort, earned the operator five five-star awards, in addition to the four earned by hotel, spa, and restaurant services at Grand Lisboa. SJM’s managing director, Daisy Ho, described the achievement as “noteworthy”.

Wynn obtained 24 five-star awards: eight for Wynn Macau, seven at Wynn Palace and nine for its properties in Las Vegas and Boston. That gave it the highest number for any independent hotel company, according to a press release by the company.

Melco’s integrated resorts, City of Dreams, Altira, and Studio City, earned a total of 15 five-star awards, while Galaxy Macau’s properties received eight. MGM’s properties in the peninsula and Cotai and Sands China’s Cotai properties, each secured seven. Mandarin Oriental was recognised with three for its hotel, spa and Vida Rica restaurant.